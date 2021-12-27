v1.82b Patch Notes

Hi folks,
Over the last week, we have patched a number of bugs related to our recent engine optimizations and the GameMaker runtime update. You can read more about these bug fixes below.
v1.82b is available on Windows and will make its way to other platforms over the next 24 hours. Thank you all for your support!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue related to Hero Trial scoring
- Possible fix for a startup crash that occurred when device_id.dat was loaded from another computer
- Fixed an issue with game logs accumulating in file size (you may want to delete your old logs manually - they are found at %localappdata%\demoncrawl\logs)
- Reduced startup load time related to heavy game logs
- Fixed an issue with the "No More Elves" holiday mission
- Fixed an issue with the "Milk and Cookies" holiday mission
- Fixed a softlock related to the Igloo and disabling the freezeframe effect
- Fixed a couple minor typos in the credits
- Fixed an issue with Spawner activation not saving to disk properly
- Fixed an issue related to music playback when right-clicking the quest difficulty button
- Fixed a crash related to the new runtime and cell_position script
- Fixed a missing string related to Detective and Mrs. Claus
- Fixed a crash related to Igloo and Endless Multiverse
- Fixed a couple issues related to Enchanting Rune and targetable consumable items
- Fixed Bad Santa sprite
- Fixed a number of stage mod issues related to our recent optimization pass
- Fixed a minor visual issue related to the restart quest button
- Fixed an issue related to Dreamborne and end-of-stage damage effects
- Fixed a rare crash related to the "Burn" sigil
- Fixed a crash related to popping a boss from a bubble
- Fixed "Zone" Hero Trial effect
- Igloo can no longer spawn in the Metagate
- Text input fields will no longer become deselected by the flag keybind
- Speculative fix for a rare crash related to the Psychotic stage mod
- Speculative fix for an issue related to the "Mini" Hero Trial effect
- Linux: fixed an issue related to an unnecessary dependency
Changed files in this update