巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘(Bahamut2-dragon's bride) update for 27 December 2021

STEAM achievement update is online

Share · View all patches · Build 7943166

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The STEAM achievement system is updated this time. There are a total of 25 achievements. If most of the achievement judgments have been completed, they should be automatically obtained as soon as they enter the game and read the record. A small number of them need to be played again for the final boss or master, and then Just hit it once.

If you have any questions, please report to me again, thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘 Content Depot 1673191
  • Loading history…
巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘 Depot(簡體) Depot 1673192
  • Loading history…
巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘 Depot english Depot 1673195
  • Loading history…
