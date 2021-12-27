 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Karryn's Prison update for 27 December 2021

Patch Notes for v.1.0.1k

Share · View all patches · Build 7943138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening Wardens! How has the prison life been treating you this holiday season? Remember to take breaks, stretch, and drink plenty of water! Here are the patch notes for v.1.0.1k!

  • Added the 'Disable Screen Flashes' Visual option to the Settings for people with sensitive eyes.
  • Lowered the intensity of the screen flashes from 'See No Evil' 'Hear No Evil' and 'Second Wind' to reduce eye strain.
  • Fixed the 'Light as a Feather' Title's evasion effect not working corrected.
  • Fixed the 'Free Meat Toilet' Passive's description in English.
  • Corrected minor typos.

Changed files in this update

Karryn's Prison Shared Content Depot 1619752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.