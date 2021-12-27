Good evening Wardens! How has the prison life been treating you this holiday season? Remember to take breaks, stretch, and drink plenty of water! Here are the patch notes for v.1.0.1k!
- Added the 'Disable Screen Flashes' Visual option to the Settings for people with sensitive eyes.
- Lowered the intensity of the screen flashes from 'See No Evil' 'Hear No Evil' and 'Second Wind' to reduce eye strain.
- Fixed the 'Light as a Feather' Title's evasion effect not working corrected.
- Fixed the 'Free Meat Toilet' Passive's description in English.
- Corrected minor typos.
