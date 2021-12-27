Hotfix 32.2

Hi,

Aimless hacking over the Christmas weekend brings us not only an automatic switch-off on the Santa hats and snow, but other neat additions in celebration of upcoming holidays this year.

I was going to just push an update that removes the snow and hats but decided to spend an hour or two on automating the whole thing so I won't have to push manual updates for each seasonal event.

Not something we've done for the old Lovely Planet games so this is a fun addition. If you have any suggestions for any holidays, drop by and say hi on the official Discord

Cheers!