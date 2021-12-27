 Skip to content

Lovely Planet Remix update for 27 December 2021

Hotfix 32.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7943091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

Aimless hacking over the Christmas weekend brings us not only an automatic switch-off on the Santa hats and snow, but other neat additions in celebration of upcoming holidays this year.

I was going to just push an update that removes the snow and hats but decided to spend an hour or two on automating the whole thing so I won't have to push manual updates for each seasonal event.

Not something we've done for the old Lovely Planet games so this is a fun addition. If you have any suggestions for any holidays, drop by and say hi on the official Discord

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Lovely Planet Remix OSX Depot Depot 1604782
  • Loading history…
