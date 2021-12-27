- (Hopefully) finally fixed the issue causing Miboo's cleaning task to be incompletable.
- Fixed an issue making it impossible to synthesize a cure.
- Fixed an issue causing no bubby to remain in the lab despite them being absent from Bubbyville.
- Fixed an issue causing no bubby to be present to retrieve Buboo after he is knocked out.
- Fixed a glitch causing Bow-Wow and Mow-Mow to think they are too cool to hang out in Bubbyville after being released.
- Fixed a glitch causing the Mow Mow recruitment dialogue to replay whenever the game is opened up.* Fixed a glitch causing the creature death reward to continue playing the coin sound infinitely.
Bubbaruka! update for 27 December 2021
Post-Game Bug-Fix Patch 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update