Update Notes for patch 1.0.7.4

Solved some rare/hard to reproduce bugs that could cause softlocks or strangeness:

-Solved a bug that could lead two chest to be unobtainable if the player left the room in the instant they killed the Dark Creatures that protected them

-Solved a bug in co-op that caused the player to lose a key and not open the key door, if one player tries to open the key door while the other player is transitioning screens.

-Fixed a bug that could cause wrong cutscenes to play out in the ending on subsequent playthroughs

Also: We're planning a big update with more QoL features that players have been requesting, stay tuned!