Christmas Update Hotfix + QOL Adjustments - 0.7.129.19

Windows 7 Support

Windows 7 Support will be ending soon when we update to 4.27 of the Engine Build. We will archive the last stable build for windows 7 for a year after the official update. The windows 7 build will not receive updates/and we will give very basic support

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/windows-7-support-ended-on-january-14-2020-b75d4580-2cc7-895a-2c9c-1466d9a53962

So if your on Windows 7 we highly recommend updating your OS in the future as our engine provider Epic Games has also started to remove dependencies and other runtimes that are needed for the game to run properly.



https://docs.unrealengine.com/4.27/en-US/WhatsNew/Builds/ReleaseNotes/4_27/

Old save files will work with this new build

Change list

Added a Scope Socket for the 3P version of the MK14CQB (mimicking the 1P version) to ensure default attachments can spawn on it properly.

Prevented the 'away team is under attack' notification from playing when you take damage as an Operator

Fixed the Operator 'leaving behind' invisible attachments when you equip new attachments or switch weapons

Updated the Operator's weapon range to not get 'reduced back to RTS mode' when you switch attachments (by making it a dynamic modifier that updates any time you switch weapons)

In FPS mode, Operator's weapon range is no longer affected by night time or infection gas

Fixed a bug where switching weapons on the Operator after loading a game would cause the new weapon to not have default attachments

Greatly improved the accuracy of the 'onscreen damage taken indicator' when in Operator mode

Fixed up a potential crash when switching weapon attachments

Fixed up the attachment swapping logic related to magazines to prevent some situations which would cause the Operator to continue 'holding up' the weapon after closing the menu

Added another GC crash fix attempt (hopefully this one works, seems promising)

Various Material Adjustments

Fixed up the Operator's weapon customization menu to not display categories that have only one option (i.e. 'None')This only has any effect on the MK14CQB at the moment

Added some safeties to Game Over (to make it re-show mouse, end freelook, and try to stop key panning)

Assigned sound class settings for grenade launcher sound cue

Updated the Holding Cell to properly prevent the occupant from being able to attack units who get too close to the cell's walls if the unit is NOT fully succumbed to the infection when put into the cell, but the succumb while within

Added a crash fix for loading weapon attachments

Adjustments to asset settings in level, mainly focused around assets producing pink LODs.

New LODs for AI grid 7, TI grids 1,2,5, 7 and 8

Added speculative fix for crash from fire damage on pod

Adjusted a move proxy from TI North to TI south to fix a vehicle 'backtracking' issue on the manmade bridge

Added a game option to disable autosave, per request from Discord

Added some logic to stop the fastrope command from erroneously spawning ropes/units at the driver seat location (instead of where the ropes should be)

Fixed Operator being able to walk on Destroyed bridge segments

Fixed a camera bug that preventing zooming out in certain circumstances

Added a custom game option for starting doctrine points

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management in the next 2 weeks

Please note the following going forward

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Don't forget to wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2

YouTube

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:

https://halcyon-winds-store.creator-spring.com/