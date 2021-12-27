 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 27 December 2021

Noble Fates 0.23.0.52 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #20 


Improve performance of checking if Move Item Commands can be executed  
Limit the number of blocked command checks per frame  

Treating  
Automatically queue treat commands for your faction```

