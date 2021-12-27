Noble Fates 0.23.0.52 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #20
Improve performance of checking if Move Item Commands can be executed
Limit the number of blocked command checks per frame
Treating
Automatically queue treat commands for your faction```
