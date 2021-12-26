A thank you to everyone!

Good hello!

First of all, thank you everyone for checking out Kor! It means a lot to me that this many of you are playing my first game, and that the reviews are so positive thus far. I'm really excited to hear all the comments to come, too!

I also updated the game with a few tiny things - a little bug fix for the first puzzle with the Warper that was causing it to solve early in some circumstances, as well as a couple typos here and there. Nothing too big!

You're all welcome to reach out to me, whether indirectly through a review of Kor here on Steam, or directly through Twitter.

Hope you all had happy holidays, for those of you who celebrate that sort of thing.

Take care, chumplings!