Dream Flash Demo 17 Out Now

Dream Flash Demo 17 is finally out! There are new items, new bosses, new synergies, and big renovations to all of the minions in the game!

Change-log for Demo 17 and previous updates

Sorry for the long wait for this update, I've been busy doing all kinds of new stuff irl like having a job and some other stuff that I can't remember. Things are pretty stable for me again which is good news for people who like relatively consistent updates to games I make. The next two updates should come out in a timely manner since they are already planned out and I've managed to simplify my workflow to be much more efficient.

We are getting close to the end of Dream Flash development. The next two updates will be mainly polish and changing lame mechanics to be less lame, with some extra content. Then the final update which is the release build will be a huge update that is probably equivalent to 3 demos. I hope to have this finished and out by the end of 2022.

Thanks for sticking around, I hope you enjoy what I got planned because its been waiting patiently for years at this point. Hopefully its as cool as I imagine it.