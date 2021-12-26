Hello.
As previously mentioned, the additional line extension will be divided into two rounds.
Through this update, it will be extended to Sinimun Station first.
The extension to Kwangwoon University Station is expected to take another two weeks.
Sorry for the delay.
Update details
- The map has been extended. (Cheongnyangni~Sinimun, about 3.5km)
- The scenario starting/destination at Cheongnyangni Station has been changed to Sinimun Station, and the scenario starting/destination at Dongmyo has been changed to Cheongnyangni Station.
- The phenomenon that the traffic train number keeps changing has been fixed.
Known issues
- Occasionally, trains can be seen spawning on the starting/destination station.
- There are no traffic trains on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line. It will be added in the next update.
- There is no guide map between Hoegi and Sinimun. It will be added in the next update.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update