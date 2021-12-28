Emperium 1.2 now live!

Changes since patch notes;

-Reputation needed to progress in the Sundered Plains reduced at every tier.

Known Issues;

-Elemental Labyrinth Called "Eternal Labyrinth" in the Eternal Quest menu, ignore that its the same

-Text at the Shattered Sun NPC telling you the reputation tiers hasn't been updated, ignore that.

Report bugs in the discord found here: https://discord.gg/4ZVmSqp3sN

in the Submit a bug channel.

If save files break submit explain what happened for it to break in submit a bug and a dev can fix your save.