Emperium 1.2 now live!

Changes since patch notes;
-Reputation needed to progress in the Sundered Plains reduced at every tier.
Known Issues;
-Elemental Labyrinth Called "Eternal Labyrinth" in the Eternal Quest menu, ignore that its the same
-Text at the Shattered Sun NPC telling you the reputation tiers hasn't been updated, ignore that.
Report bugs in the discord found here: https://discord.gg/4ZVmSqp3sN
in the Submit a bug channel.
If save files break submit explain what happened for it to break in submit a bug and a dev can fix your save.
Changed files in this update