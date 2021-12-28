 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Emperium update for 28 December 2021

Emperium 1.2 now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7942531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes since patch notes;

-Reputation needed to progress in the Sundered Plains reduced at every tier.

Known Issues;

-Elemental Labyrinth Called "Eternal Labyrinth" in the Eternal Quest menu, ignore that its the same

-Text at the Shattered Sun NPC telling you the reputation tiers hasn't been updated, ignore that.

Report bugs in the discord found here: https://discord.gg/4ZVmSqp3sN

in the Submit a bug channel.

If save files break submit explain what happened for it to break in submit a bug and a dev can fix your save.

Changed files in this update

Emperium Content Depot 1142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.