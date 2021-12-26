BETA PATCH 1.3.1

NPC spawn now dynamically
Lights trigger during dusk and in the morning hours
CASTLE BRUNT
Added Lights
Added Guards
Added outdoor floors
Main building,it is now possible to walk to the top.
STARTING TOWN
Added Lights
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
NPC spawn now dynamically
Lights trigger during dusk and in the morning hours
CASTLE BRUNT
Added Lights
Added Guards
Added outdoor floors
Main building,it is now possible to walk to the top.
STARTING TOWN
Added Lights
Changed files in this update