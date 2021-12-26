 Skip to content

EPICA update for 26 December 2021

BETA PATCH 1.3.1

Build 7942523

NPC spawn now dynamically

Lights trigger during dusk and in the morning hours

CASTLE BRUNT

Added Lights

Added Guards

Added outdoor floors

Main building,it is now possible to walk to the top.

STARTING TOWN

Added Lights

