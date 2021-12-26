Hey everyone!

From all of us at Godmode Interactive, we wish you Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!

This past week we've received tons of bug reports and feedback on a few things UI-related, we made sure to improve some of these issues players were having in this patch.

Without further ado, here's the patch notes for patch 13.3:

Laser should be improved to a certain degree

ACCESSIBILITY: The camera shake setting is now a slider rather than an off/on switch, allowing for more finetuning (you may have to change this setting again if you had it turned off before this patch)

ACCESSIBILITY: Added a HUD Shake slider as well

Added HOLD text to the Hold Interact UI

Reduced the amount of enemy spawns at the first gate hold as it was too hard before

Fixed the Interact UI menus showing from far away/through walls

Fixed the willpower bar not updating on startup

Fixed players being able to execute/backstab while diving

Fixed some floor parts in the Office level not occluding

Fixed a few decals in the subway Utility Halls having incorrect sizes

Fixed a spot where you can get stuck in the Warehouse

Fixed an issue with the weapon throw UI still persisting

Fixed a tooltip grammatical issue

You should be able to level select again if you died in Legend mode prior

Thanks for all the bug reports and feedback as per usual, if you have any issues or feedback, feel free to let us know through our Discord or Community Hub!