Hey everyone!
From all of us at Godmode Interactive, we wish you Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!
This past week we've received tons of bug reports and feedback on a few things UI-related, we made sure to improve some of these issues players were having in this patch.
Without further ado, here's the patch notes for patch 13.3:
- Laser should be improved to a certain degree
- ACCESSIBILITY: The camera shake setting is now a slider rather than an off/on switch, allowing for more finetuning (you may have to change this setting again if you had it turned off before this patch)
- ACCESSIBILITY: Added a HUD Shake slider as well
- Added HOLD text to the Hold Interact UI
- Reduced the amount of enemy spawns at the first gate hold as it was too hard before
- Fixed the Interact UI menus showing from far away/through walls
- Fixed the willpower bar not updating on startup
- Fixed players being able to execute/backstab while diving
- Fixed some floor parts in the Office level not occluding
- Fixed a few decals in the subway Utility Halls having incorrect sizes
- Fixed a spot where you can get stuck in the Warehouse
- Fixed an issue with the weapon throw UI still persisting
- Fixed a tooltip grammatical issue
- You should be able to level select again if you died in Legend mode prior
Thanks for all the bug reports and feedback as per usual, if you have any issues or feedback, feel free to let us know through our Discord or Community Hub!
