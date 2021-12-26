12/26 Patch Notes

- Options menu - You can now change the key binding for next dialog. In case you want to swap spacebar with enter key for proceeding text and hiding textbox respectively:
-
Options menu - Fixed an issue where window/full screen mode doesn't reflect the toggle buttons properly when using alt+enter.
-
Intro - Camera movement tutorial will only be cleared if the player moves the camera to the right. We just added a 30 second time limit before automatically proceeding to the next phase of the tutorial.
-
Intro - Camera zoom tutorial will only be cleared if the player zoom out the camera. And just like the camera movement tutorial, we added a 30 second time limit.
-
Battle/Arcade - Updated assigned voices for Harbinger cannon.
-
Battle/Arcade - Changed the color for cleared objectives in the objective window, and added a slight animation so it's much noticeable for players.
Changed files in this update