Arena of Kings update for 26 December 2021

v1.0.7.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.7.0 Update:

  • Game Edition Upgrading is now available in the Store.
  • The in-game chat font has been changed to improve readability.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing the Arena of Kings client to remain minimized after being closed.
  • Login Queue performance improved.
  • Server responsiveness improved.

Balance Changes

We have a bigger balance patch coming - we wanted to address these two classes in this update

Lich

  • Terrify cooldown increased from 7 to 9 seconds.

Nihilist

  • Chaos Wave cooldown increased from 20 to 22 seconds.
  • Lingering Demise cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds.

