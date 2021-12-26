v1.0.7.0 Update:
- Game Edition Upgrading is now available in the Store.
- The in-game chat font has been changed to improve readability.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the Arena of Kings client to remain minimized after being closed.
- Login Queue performance improved.
- Server responsiveness improved.
Balance Changes
We have a bigger balance patch coming - we wanted to address these two classes in this update
Lich
- Terrify cooldown increased from 7 to 9 seconds.
Nihilist
- Chaos Wave cooldown increased from 20 to 22 seconds.
- Lingering Demise cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds.
Changed files in this update