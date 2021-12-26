The Monster Mash-Up Update

As the content roadmap foretold, the December update is here!



Featuring three mash-ups of the monster you already know. The Lich, a combination of Vampire and Wraith, the Abomination, a combination of Blob and Mad Scientist, and the Zombie, a combination of Plant and Parasite.

Eventually all monsters will have two different options, for a total of ten mash-up monsters. But for now here's three to get started!



Take your pick!

But that's not all, there's also three new theme packs in this update, unlocked by winning with the mash-up monsters. Here's a full list of the changes:

1.1:

New Content:

Added round four, the monster mash-up round

Added the Lich mash-up monster. Combines the Vampire and the Wraith

Added the Abomination mash-up monster. Combines the Blob and the Mad Scientist

Added the Zombie mash-up monster. Combines the Plant and the Parasite

Added new Day theme pack, News.

Added new Night theme pack, Divination

Added new Monster theme pack, Ruthless

Added Werewolf, Warlock and Shapeshifter monsters as bosses in round 4 (this is because they are an alternate mash-up for some of the playable monsters and you always fight the one you don't use.)

Balance Changes:

Raised starting paper to 50

Lowered enemy health scaling between rounds slightly

The mash-up round drastically changes how the game plays, with a lot more focus on monster specific mechanics and their interactions and less on generic theme packs. Instead of 13 monster specific cards in the pool, you'll have 31! That means almost half of the cards the Wraith has access to, the Abomination or Zombie doesn't and vice-versa. So get to blood 5, get to round four, and try them out!



Art by Fulminaire. https://twitter.com/Fulminaire03