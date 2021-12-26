December 26th Patch Notes

New and Improvements:

Added a monster Journal: This will give details about each monster and information on their mechanics. (Currently in English, Japanese coming soon).

Changed Wind Ride to be a toggle instead of a passive. Removed height cut off for the skill.

Modified or Changed:

Improved Vile super armor consistency.

Buffed Chaos wave to break through Infernal shield.

Buffed Burst Gauntlet to wave to stagger enemies through super armor.

Lowered Wind ride sound effect base volume.

Updated lighting settings when playing on medium or low settings.

Lowered starting mouse sensitivity level.

Known Issues:

New Wind Ride toggle ability does not have an icon to inform that it is active.

Japanese translation for monster journal is missing.

These issues will be fixed next patch.