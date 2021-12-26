The Buster Holiday Update

A great big holiday present from BUSTER to you to reign in the new year!
Updates include:
- New level cinematics for The Asteroid, The Bridge, The Fall and The Tunnel
- Reworked The Asteroid level to make it prettier, balanced wave spawn to spam less
- Fixed problem on Campaign Level 1 where test bot would not spawn in the right location
- Added some Easter Eggs to tutorial and Level 1
- Changed spawn wave button HUD and wave count look and feel
- Added new "tower" - Blue Barrel that is a physics prop that can trip up vehicles and bots
- Added new Path Blocked function where it bots get stuck in the middle of nowhere due to a blocked path they will teleport back to spawn and destroy a random wall
Changed files in this update