Scuffed Tower Defense update for 26 December 2021

The Buster Holiday Update

Build 7942311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A great big holiday present from BUSTER to you to reign in the new year!

Updates include:

  • New level cinematics for The Asteroid, The Bridge, The Fall and The Tunnel
  • Reworked The Asteroid level to make it prettier, balanced wave spawn to spam less
  • Fixed problem on Campaign Level 1 where test bot would not spawn in the right location
  • Added some Easter Eggs to tutorial and Level 1
  • Changed spawn wave button HUD and wave count look and feel
  • Added new "tower" - Blue Barrel that is a physics prop that can trip up vehicles and bots
  • Added new Path Blocked function where it bots get stuck in the middle of nowhere due to a blocked path they will teleport back to spawn and destroy a random wall

