- Increased the LOD range of switchs + Rails
- Added checks to stop the frozen time problem when multiple players join at once.
- Added Power direction hint to loco UI
- Added ability to change your hat colour
- Made loco engines activate Heat Effect instead of it just being always on
- Fixed incorrect hitlayer on turntable (trains will no longer fall over on it)
- Fixed drawbridge somtimes merging into stationary loco when raising
- Made already full coal hoppers sync visualy for newly joined players
- Temp Failsafe added for the Vehicle sync system Null error
- Reverted sync change for vehicles on trailers (needs more time to get correct)
- Vehicles now have their rail wheel state saved
- Added message for all players when a new player join the server
- Possible fix for crazy rail wheels on vehicles(this seems to be an odd problem to
- Added lockout to stop players clicking buttons when time is frozen
Loco update for 26 December 2021
Fixes + improvements
