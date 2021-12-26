 Skip to content

Loco update for 26 December 2021

Fixes + improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased the LOD range of switchs + Rails
  • Added checks to stop the frozen time problem when multiple players join at once.
  • Added Power direction hint to loco UI
  • Added ability to change your hat colour
  • Made loco engines activate Heat Effect instead of it just being always on
  • Fixed incorrect hitlayer on turntable (trains will no longer fall over on it)
  • Fixed drawbridge somtimes merging into stationary loco when raising
  • Made already full coal hoppers sync visualy for newly joined players
  • Temp Failsafe added for the Vehicle sync system Null error
  • Reverted sync change for vehicles on trailers (needs more time to get correct)
  • Vehicles now have their rail wheel state saved
  • Added message for all players when a new player join the server
  • Possible fix for crazy rail wheels on vehicles(this seems to be an odd problem to
  • Added lockout to stop players clicking buttons when time is frozen

