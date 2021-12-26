Christmas update v1.2.2

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, gamers!

We are really sorry for a long silence without any patches or updates. Meet new v1.2.2 update!

We have added new languages: Chinese and French.

Script files can only load from .gsc and .gscc!

Added new functions to workshop and server scripts.

The voice chat has been slightly fixed.

Now the workshop has full control over file changes and replaces or removes if necessary.

The game has been slightly optimized and new settings was added for FPS boost.

Updated compiler for server and workshop, the errors showing correct.

The SCP-106 cannot run.

Also fixed archive keycard not matching for another players.

v1.2.1 Changelog: