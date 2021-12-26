 Skip to content

ToruTaru update for 26 December 2021

0.7.1.9 "CURSES AND COMPANIONS" Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.7.1.9 Patch Notes

LEVELS

  • All levels now have more dynamic lights

SPIRITS

  • 24 new spirit graphical sprites added
  • Spirits can now interact with lights. These interactions include turning lights on and off, popping light bulbs, and surging power (causes light to be much brighter for a moment before popping the light bulb)
  • Spirits can now interact with objects, moving them around. A sound is heard when an object is touched.
  • Spirits can now possess objects, moving them around erratically. A louder sound is heard when an object is possessed, sometimes a voice.
  • Spirits can now possess televisions, which can kill the player.
  • Haunted areas now emit a sound

TALISMANS

  • Dispel talisman secondary nerfed slightly.
  • Dispel talisman secondary can kill possessed televisions. This is a bug, but I'm leaving it because it's fun to fight televisions.

PEOPLE / QUESTGIVERS

  • 9 new human graphical sprites added
  • Keys can now be stolen by NPCs. A person will steal the key in front of the player and run off somewhere else with it.
  • Some NPCs will follow the player. They will carry a random talisman, and will protect the player with it. Some will rarely drop a recall talisman near the end door when they walk past it.

Changed files in this update

ToruTaru Windows 64bit Depot 1650251
  • Loading history…
ToruTaru Windows 32bit Depot 1650252
  • Loading history…
