0.7.1.9 "CURSES AND COMPANIONS" Update

0.7.1.9 Patch Notes
LEVELS
- All levels now have more dynamic lights
SPIRITS
- 24 new spirit graphical sprites added
- Spirits can now interact with lights. These interactions include turning lights on and off, popping light bulbs, and surging power (causes light to be much brighter for a moment before popping the light bulb)
- Spirits can now interact with objects, moving them around. A sound is heard when an object is touched.
- Spirits can now possess objects, moving them around erratically. A louder sound is heard when an object is possessed, sometimes a voice.
- Spirits can now possess televisions, which can kill the player.
- Haunted areas now emit a sound
TALISMANS
- Dispel talisman secondary nerfed slightly.
- Dispel talisman secondary can kill possessed televisions. This is a bug, but I'm leaving it because it's fun to fight televisions.
PEOPLE / QUESTGIVERS
- 9 new human graphical sprites added
- Keys can now be stolen by NPCs. A person will steal the key in front of the player and run off somewhere else with it.
- Some NPCs will follow the player. They will carry a random talisman, and will protect the player with it. Some will rarely drop a recall talisman near the end door when they walk past it.
