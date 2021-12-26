On December 25, 2021, a new Alpha 0.10 (Christmas Update) was released. The main change in the new update is the addition of the last 2 subway stations and service rooms under the subway. Also 4 new missions have been added (one mission is not possible to complete, but will be possible to complete in future updates).
Full list of changes:
- Adding the last 2 subway stations and underground subway corridors
- Adding internal rooms in the subway (newspaper store, server room, storage for uranium deposits)
- Adding 4 new items: service key, rhino horn, old tomahawk, tomahawk
- Adding 4 new missions (2 surface missions and 2 subway missions)
- Adding new skill: Horn removal from rhinoceros (available after starting a mission from Garry)
- Adding the sound of the trapdoor opening
- Adding a wolf knife on the table in Garry's house in Watown (the knife appears when the player has no knife in his inventory)
- Changing the look of the Watown warehouse
- Changing the icon of the old newspaper in the inventory
- Renaming the mission for Karen to "Bring a wreath to Karen's husband's grave."
NOTE: Game saves from alpha 0.8 and 0.9 do not work in the new update, you must start the game from the beginning.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2022 :)