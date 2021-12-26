On December 25, 2021, a new Alpha 0.10 (Christmas Update) was released. The main change in the new update is the addition of the last 2 subway stations and service rooms under the subway. Also 4 new missions have been added (one mission is not possible to complete, but will be possible to complete in future updates).

Full list of changes:

Adding the last 2 subway stations and underground subway corridors

Adding internal rooms in the subway (newspaper store, server room, storage for uranium deposits)

Adding 4 new items: service key, rhino horn, old tomahawk, tomahawk

Adding 4 new missions (2 surface missions and 2 subway missions)

Adding new skill: Horn removal from rhinoceros (available after starting a mission from Garry)

Adding the sound of the trapdoor opening

Adding a wolf knife on the table in Garry's house in Watown (the knife appears when the player has no knife in his inventory)

Changing the look of the Watown warehouse

Changing the icon of the old newspaper in the inventory

Renaming the mission for Karen to "Bring a wreath to Karen's husband's grave."

NOTE: Game saves from alpha 0.8 and 0.9 do not work in the new update, you must start the game from the beginning.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2022 :)