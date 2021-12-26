 Skip to content

Red Cap Zombie Hunter update for 26 December 2021

Making things easier

Build 7942208

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trying to make a game that any streamer will be able to pass the first level without crying:

Modified main character collider. Now it's smaller so it's more easy to jump and to avoid enemies ... I hope ,,,

