Making things easier

Trying to make a game that any streamer will be able to pass the first level without crying:
Modified main character collider. Now it's smaller so it's more easy to jump and to avoid enemies ... I hope ,,,
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Trying to make a game that any streamer will be able to pass the first level without crying:
Modified main character collider. Now it's smaller so it's more easy to jump and to avoid enemies ... I hope ,,,
Changed files in this update