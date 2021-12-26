 Skip to content

Ardein.Fall update for 26 December 2021

1.2 - December 26

Share · View all patches · Build 7942198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Rebalanced Boost tower. Now its buying price increases on each boost tower build. Boost SPD and ATK for Turrets is increased. Armor reduced from 3 to 2.
  • 'Repair' turret renamed to 'Hull breaker'. Added visual and sound clues for this tower.
  • Added sound effects to hull destruction.
  • Fixed bug when Boost tower after destruction still boosts towers speed.
  • Fixed bug when Boost tower doesn't really increase other towers damage (it wasn't turned on, oops!).
  • Fixed bug when enemy rockets weren't destroyed by player railgun.
  • Fixed bug when cyrillic symbols not showed in leaderboards. I'm talking about you, mister 'Константин Белый'!
  • Fixed bug when building 4 or more Boost towers makes player unable to shoot.
  • Fixed bug when boomerang projectile spawned lower than player layer.
  • Fixed bug when Hammer of Dawn doesn't sells correctly and still shoots.
  • Fixed bug when Hammer of Dawn do not shoot after being sold and build again at the same place.
  • Fixed bug when sparks on enemies damage doesn't placed in the correct location.

Changed files in this update

