Version 0.2 update preview



Hello everyone,

We've finished our long overdue December update,

This update contains 15,000 words of plot,

New 10 sets of Cheng Lin Xing cg, 2 sets of dynamic cg,



To make up for the long wait,

We have finished all the upper and lower limbs and dynamic cg of Cheng Linxing,

We hope you will have fun,

Our next update is expected to be around February,

We will continue to enrich the playability of the planet for the next update.