The Sunday update is out now!
Due to the holidays, there are no new features this time.
We have focused only on bug fixes now.
New features will come with the next updates.
Bug fixes:
- if you drank sake, you see the respective creature only when it is hunting
- creature hunts only when players are in the house
- mouse cursor is now shown correctly in the journal (but there is still room for improvement)
- mouse cursor is now shown correctly in the join menu
- Joining via license plate is now possible again via the JoinMenu
- player name is now correctly taken over from Steam
- drunk effect is now hidden in menus
- game does not get stuck after going online anymore
- volume is now loaded correctly and does not change automatically
- players can no longer push each other away
- You will now get achievements for the levels you have already passed
- network optimization
Cheers,
Dennis
