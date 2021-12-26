Update 1.58

Hello everyone!
- Fixed attack of flying enemies
- Fixed the position of the crusher robot markers on the radar.
- After the defeat, the Wave number is shown
- Increased the number of rounds in turrets
- Shrapnel chunks do not lose speed as quickly. Repeatedly bouncing off the walls in narrow spaces, the Howitzer shot becomes much more effective.
- Flying enemies no longer spawn in secret boxes
- A pair of new jump platforms
- New cartridge cases for weapons and turrets
- Small visual changes in the arena
- Pumpkin halloween mode switch moved
Changed files in this update