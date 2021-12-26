 Skip to content

ARMORED HEAD update for 26 December 2021

Update 1.58

Build 7942068

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

  • Fixed attack of flying enemies
  • Fixed the position of the crusher robot markers on the radar.
  • After the defeat, the Wave number is shown

  • Increased the number of rounds in turrets
  • Shrapnel chunks do not lose speed as quickly. Repeatedly bouncing off the walls in narrow spaces, the Howitzer shot becomes much more effective.

  • Flying enemies no longer spawn in secret boxes
  • A pair of new jump platforms

  • New cartridge cases for weapons and turrets

  • Small visual changes in the arena
  • Pumpkin halloween mode switch moved

