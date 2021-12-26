The STEAM achievements are currently being tested, so there may be some achievements and disappearances. Players are requested to ignore it. It is expected that all achievements will be online within a week.
As far as possible, the success will be designed so that once the acquisition conditions have been met, it will be automatically acquired as long as you enter the game, so as to prevent players from having to play again. Thank you for your support!
巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘(Bahamut2-dragon's bride) update for 26 December 2021
Achievement testing
The STEAM achievements are currently being tested, so there may be some achievements and disappearances. Players are requested to ignore it. It is expected that all achievements will be online within a week.
Changed files in this update