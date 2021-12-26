 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘(Bahamut2-dragon's bride) update for 26 December 2021

Achievement testing

Share · View all patches · Build 7942064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The STEAM achievements are currently being tested, so there may be some achievements and disappearances. Players are requested to ignore it. It is expected that all achievements will be online within a week.

As far as possible, the success will be designed so that once the acquisition conditions have been met, it will be automatically acquired as long as you enter the game, so as to prevent players from having to play again. Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘 Content Depot 1673191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.