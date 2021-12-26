1.0 is here!

As of now the game is in 1.0

However this is not the end.

The game will enjoy a few months of active development post launch, as well as the "Final Step" as a free dlc/content update, which will conclude the whole series in a climactic finale, as well as two more summons to collect.

Additionally the game now has its achievements unlocked, and available to collect.

Once the post launch work is completed, I will be moving on to Usurper to touch up the game, a process I plan to do for Into the Fray, and Moonless Knight too, in preparation for the future.

After that, hopefully I will be able to start on Border, the new series that serves as the sequel to Skautfold separated by thousands of years and quite a few light-years.