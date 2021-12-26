 Skip to content

Watch Over Christmas update for 26 December 2021

Update patch 1.03

Build 7941980

Patchnotes via Steam Community

And here we are with some more fixes and changes, thanks to your feedback!

Fixes

  • Path issue in forest entrance at chapter 2 is now fixed.
  • Achievement "A Stubborn Effort" is now triggering.
  • After finishing the trials, there was an issue repeating some dialogues with the Unicorn. Now it's fixed!
  • Fake id is now pickable only once.
  • Wrong/Missing hotspot in Santa's office for cylinder puzzle.
  • Slinky layering issue when walking behind him
  • Witch contest if cisco exits during telepathy, you skipped straight to telepathy at next try (not good).

Changes

  • After opening the attic trapdoor, now it's not possible to go back to the roof.
  • Added some extra cisco text on house roof in order not to miss the exit back down.
  • Some addnl signposting (krampus statue puzzle, lake in ch2)

Changed files in this update

