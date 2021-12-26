Update patch 1.03

And here we are with some more fixes and changes, thanks to your feedback!
Fixes
- Path issue in forest entrance at chapter 2 is now fixed.
- Achievement "A Stubborn Effort" is now triggering.
- After finishing the trials, there was an issue repeating some dialogues with the Unicorn. Now it's fixed!
- Fake id is now pickable only once.
- Wrong/Missing hotspot in Santa's office for cylinder puzzle.
- Slinky layering issue when walking behind him
- Witch contest if cisco exits during telepathy, you skipped straight to telepathy at next try (not good).
Changes
- After opening the attic trapdoor, now it's not possible to go back to the roof.
- Added some extra cisco text on house roof in order not to miss the exit back down.
- Some addnl signposting (krampus statue puzzle, lake in ch2)
