Maritime Calling update for 26 December 2021

Hotfix 0.7.0.2

26 December 2021

Patchnotes
  • Increased amount of native villages in world generation algorithm
  • Increased distance at which you can see interaction markers by roughly 40%
  • Increased amount of interactive objects spawned in the world by roughly 20%
  • Added more diversity to flotsam contents
  • Added tooltips for map markers
  • Fixed bug causing freeze when you tried to offer muskets or cuirasses in island encounters

Changed files in this update

