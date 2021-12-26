- Increased amount of native villages in world generation algorithm
- Increased distance at which you can see interaction markers by roughly 40%
- Increased amount of interactive objects spawned in the world by roughly 20%
- Added more diversity to flotsam contents
- Added tooltips for map markers
- Fixed bug causing freeze when you tried to offer muskets or cuirasses in island encounters
Maritime Calling update for 26 December 2021
Hotfix 0.7.0.2
