OverShoot Battle Race update for 26 December 2021

Update Notes for v1.0.87 version

26 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed GamePad to interact correctly with messages when playing on split-screen mode
  • Enabled lobby menu for first players only when playing into SplitScreen and Battle Mode
  • Hide some options for the non-first players into split-screen mode
  • Race pause menu was modified to keep more according to game HUD Style
  • Fixed soft-lock into battle race ranking
  • Fixed Drift-Power text was appearing only in Russian
  • Fixed power drift to work properly in some cases after making a little landing on ramps

