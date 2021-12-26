- Fixed GamePad to interact correctly with messages when playing on split-screen mode
- Enabled lobby menu for first players only when playing into SplitScreen and Battle Mode
- Hide some options for the non-first players into split-screen mode
- Race pause menu was modified to keep more according to game HUD Style
- Fixed soft-lock into battle race ranking
- Fixed Drift-Power text was appearing only in Russian
- Fixed power drift to work properly in some cases after making a little landing on ramps
OverShoot Battle Race update for 26 December 2021
Update Notes for v1.0.87 version
