0.7.05: Patch Notes

0.7.05:
- Rating is now capped to Captain (from Master)
- Golden Mech will give 2 Gears.
- New Keyword: Permanent - This minion cannot be returned to hand.
- Fixed many non-working achievements.
- Card Changes:
- Darkpriestess: Golden Assault: Give the type Demon and Reborn to a friendly Soldier.
- Devotee of the King: Golden Assault: Give the type Soldier and Holy Shield to a friendly Demon.
- Goat-armed Dwarf: Whenever a friendly minion with Taunt is attacked, this gain +1/+1 permanently and attacks immediatly.
- Arcanite Transmuter: Assault, Use 10 Arcanite: Gain 6/12 Gold.
- Water Elemental: Permanent. Whenever you sell a a minion, gain +1/+1.
- Kraken: Taunt. Permanent. When you buy a Pirate, consume a random Morgan's minion and gain its stats.
- Lonely Hunter: -> Level 1 (stats changed accordingly)
- Sea Explorer: -> Level 2 (stats changed accordingly)
- Archer Hyena: No Longer a Beast
- Charmer Owl: -> Permanent.
- Meganix: Use 2 Duty and 2 Gear: +2/+2 instead of +3/+3
- Court Blacksmith, Alchemist Wizard, Imp: Replaced Fishing with Assault
- Hawkeye: Now doesn't spawn duplicated traps anymore.
- Art of War: Now scales correctly (5/10/15/20)
- Alurah and Refugee Physician restored but moved to generic minions
- T-Rex: Level 5. Permanent. Charge (always attacks first). Damage to adjacent minions like before.
- Hasslwranger: Give +1/+1 to another/two random friendly minion for every Pirate you bought this turn.
- Hisevius: Your warmup trigger also on death. (OPEN TESTING)
- Skritt -> Level 6 from 5
