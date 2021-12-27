 Skip to content

Runeverse: Sea Brawls update for 27 December 2021

0.7.05: Patch Notes

Build 7941954

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TRANSLATIONS ARE COMING SOON

0.7.05:

  • Rating is now capped to Captain (from Master)
  • Golden Mech will give 2 Gears.
  • New Keyword: Permanent - This minion cannot be returned to hand.
  • Fixed many non-working achievements.
  • Card Changes:
  • Darkpriestess: Golden Assault: Give the type Demon and Reborn to a friendly Soldier.
  • Devotee of the King: Golden Assault: Give the type Soldier and Holy Shield to a friendly Demon.
  • Goat-armed Dwarf: Whenever a friendly minion with Taunt is attacked, this gain +1/+1 permanently and attacks immediatly.
  • Arcanite Transmuter: Assault, Use 10 Arcanite: Gain 6/12 Gold.
  • Water Elemental: Permanent. Whenever you sell a a minion, gain +1/+1.
  • Kraken: Taunt. Permanent. When you buy a Pirate, consume a random Morgan's minion and gain its stats.
  • Lonely Hunter: -> Level 1 (stats changed accordingly)
  • Sea Explorer: -> Level 2 (stats changed accordingly)
  • Archer Hyena: No Longer a Beast
  • Charmer Owl: -> Permanent.
  • Meganix: Use 2 Duty and 2 Gear: +2/+2 instead of +3/+3
  • Court Blacksmith, Alchemist Wizard, Imp: Replaced Fishing with Assault
  • Hawkeye: Now doesn't spawn duplicated traps anymore.
  • Art of War: Now scales correctly (5/10/15/20)
  • Alurah and Refugee Physician restored but moved to generic minions
  • T-Rex: Level 5. Permanent. Charge (always attacks first). Damage to adjacent minions like before.
  • Hasslwranger: Give +1/+1 to another/two random friendly minion for every Pirate you bought this turn.
  • Hisevius: Your warmup trigger also on death. (OPEN TESTING)
  • Skritt -> Level 6 from 5

