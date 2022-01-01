 Skip to content

Fira Playtest update for 1 January 2022

Update v0.3 - Chapter 2

Build 7941949

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We had just released a new version for play testing with a whole new chapter, new puzzles and new features. The main changes are:

  • New Chapter
  • New puzzles
  • New mechanics - introducing lightning element
  • Autosave feature is now real
  • Lots of bug fixes and puzzles improvement (some of them were really outdated)

Rembember you can submit feedback or bug reports directly from the game through the pause menu (press P -> Feedback), you can also join the discord -> https://discord.com/invite/8tg9ZgJ5eA.

As a reminder: we are working with playcocola which allows you to record your gameplay session and submit it so we can further improve the game.

Remember that if you provide your recording session and join the discord we will show your name in the credits!.

Cheers!

Azowyl

