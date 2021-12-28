 Skip to content

Rising Lords update for 28 December 2021

0.14.1 (December 28)

New:

region overview includes auto-govern

addition up/down adjust resources when hovered

added structure upgraded image and title to event card

Fixes:

fixed dynamic objects issue where the objects were in wrong locations sometimes

fixed invasion warning positioning

fixed mini map crash from not having a region's food_dh loaded

modified fire sound emitter during battle to be far less powerful

fixed multiple spawned fire sound emitters at the same place, while allowing multiple fires

fixed hunters counting as drinkers

fixed game menu behind campaign HUD

fixed a card display crash

fixed a mercenary crash

fixed 'smeared' tiles showing duplicate fields/workplaces

fixed disband army inconsistent

fixed incorrect animal growth tooltip

fixed town halls not showing their cosntruction state when upgrading

fixed bear card w/o targets on custom maps

Changes:

slight performance improvements

removed deleting a hunter

Changed files in this update

