0.14.1 (December 28)
New:
region overview includes auto-govern
addition up/down adjust resources when hovered
added structure upgraded image and title to event card
Fixes:
fixed dynamic objects issue where the objects were in wrong locations sometimes
fixed invasion warning positioning
fixed mini map crash from not having a region's food_dh loaded
modified fire sound emitter during battle to be far less powerful
fixed multiple spawned fire sound emitters at the same place, while allowing multiple fires
fixed hunters counting as drinkers
fixed game menu behind campaign HUD
fixed a card display crash
fixed a mercenary crash
fixed 'smeared' tiles showing duplicate fields/workplaces
fixed disband army inconsistent
fixed incorrect animal growth tooltip
fixed town halls not showing their cosntruction state when upgrading
fixed bear card w/o targets on custom maps
Changes:
slight performance improvements
removed deleting a hunter
