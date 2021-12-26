 Skip to content

Element Quest update for 26 December 2021

Small Update 0.442 - Expedition From Anywhere \ New Chain Quest \ More...

Build 7941879

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This update includes:
  • Can now Queue to Expedition from anywhere using the party window.]
  • New chain-quest added to the Lost Tower area.
  • Can now see uncompleted quests in the quests window.
  • Quests window now has a scrollbar
  • Lost Token Quest Fixed.
  • Error Message fix on full inventory quest completion.
  • Random lag spikes during expedition hopefully fixed.
  • Resurrection gem having no effect on people who died in the Witch Kettle area
  • Taunt stats Improved
  • Splash casts slightly slower (very little change)
  • Mud shot does less damage. (May be temporary)
  • Skeletons spawn faster in the Lost Tower sector.
  • New promo codes (For potential promotions)
  • Misc fixes & Adjustments

