Small Update 0.442 - Expedition From Anywhere \ New Chain Quest \ More...

This update includes:
- Can now Queue to Expedition from anywhere using the party window.]
- New chain-quest added to the Lost Tower area.
- Can now see uncompleted quests in the quests window.
- Quests window now has a scrollbar
- Lost Token Quest Fixed.
- Error Message fix on full inventory quest completion.
- Random lag spikes during expedition hopefully fixed.
- Resurrection gem having no effect on people who died in the Witch Kettle area
- Taunt stats Improved
- Splash casts slightly slower (very little change)
- Mud shot does less damage. (May be temporary)
- Skeletons spawn faster in the Lost Tower sector.
- New promo codes (For potential promotions)
- Misc fixes & Adjustments
Changed files in this update