Update, Version 20211226

English

#########Content################

Good news: we have more police forces in Queensmouth now.

Bad news: They turned into zombies. :P

Well, that's still good news as you can turn those new zombies into pets. They may also drop the police vests.



#########System################

[Item Menu]We can now equip items directly from the item menu without the need to go to the equipment menu.

[FPS Mode]Adjusted the way how enemy reduces ballistic damages so that they may sometimes not totally block damages. (Just for a better gameplay experience.)

[FPS Mode]However, some enemies such as the infinite machine still has a very high base damage reduction value so that they still can block most of the ballistic damages.

[FPS Mode]Adjusted the hit area to be more accurate. (Shots on the transparent pixels on the targets are no longer calculated as hits.)

#########DEBUG#################

[Chinese Localization]Fixed a typo in the document of UPEX0000. (Thanks to 89444640's bug report)

[Chinese Localization]Fixed a typo in Murin's dialogue during the main story. (Thanks to 89444640's bug report)

[FPS Mode]Fixed a bug that players can headshot a dead enemy.

简体中文

#########Content################

好消息：我们在王后镇部署了更多的警员。

坏消息：他们都变成了僵尸。

但是实际上这还是个好消息，毕竟我们可以把这些新的僵尸封印成宠物。他们也可能掉落警用防弹背心。

#########System################

【物品菜单】现在我们可以直接在物品菜单里装备物品，而不需要再跑去装备菜单了。

【第一人称射击模式】调整了敌人降低枪械伤害的机制，使部分敌人不再每次都能全部阻挡伤害。（用于提升游玩体验。）

【第一人称射击模式】但是，部分敌人，比如无尽机器，依然有一个较高的基础伤害减免值，致使其依然可以对大部分枪械的伤害有极大的降低。

【第一人称射击模式】调整了有效中弹区域。（目标身上透明的部位不再被认为是中弹的位置。）

#########DEBUG#################

【中文文本】修复了UPEX0000中的一处错别字。（感谢89444640的BUG报告）

【中文文办】修复了幕灵在主线剧情中的一处对话的错别字。（感谢89444640的BUG报告）

【第一人称射击模式】修复了一个可以对着已经阵亡的敌人触发爆头的BUG