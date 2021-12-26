The SR Latch has been depreciated

The SR Latch component has been depreciated, the "SR Latch" and "Saving Gracefully" levels have been removed and replaced by the level "Odd Ticks".

One of the core ideas of this game has been that you build everything from the ground up and I loved the idea that you start from a single component type, the NAND gate. The SR Latch level was in the game as an excuse to introduce memory, but it was a half-baked trick. This level used different logic than other levels, meaning you couldn't actually solve all other levels using just NAND gates anyway.

The main reasons the SR levels were removed are these:

All players who had no experience with electronics got completely stuck in this level. This made it by far the worst level in the game. A lot of electronics majors have criticized the game for not being very rigorous with regards to electronics. But actually the game is not about electronics at all, just as much as it is not about physics or chemistry. The game builds on top of pure digital logic, the "atoms of algorithms" and explores the semantics of execution through the layers of abstraction, up to CPU architectures and assembly. The concept of an SR Latch is an electronics concept and is a confusing hack in the digital logic rules of this game. In the late game when scoring is unlocked, unlocked components are scored by what the game thinks was the best of the players solutions, which is always NAND + DELAY. But sometimes you would like a different version of a component, where you care more about NAND for example. Before you could deconstruct all solutions to a combination of NAND, SR Latch and the 1 bit memory. But you would have needed differently scored versions of the 1 bit memory for optimal solutions in different levels. Now all solutions can be deconstructed to NAND and the 1 bit memory and they both have fixed scores. This means you no longer have the need for different versions of components (since you can deconstruct them to something with fixed cost).

I know this may be quite a surprise to many players, but know that this wasn't an easy decision for me either. The SR Latch and its prior iterations have seen by far the largest number of iterations in the game and have their own simulation engine. But sometimes you have to cut what doesn't work.