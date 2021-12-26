Chinese / French / Russian Languages LIVE!

Major News Today!!

As of writing this, version 1.0.3 of Maid Mansion has been uploaded to STEAM. This new updated version of the base game will add the following changes:

Maid Mansion will now be running version 7.4.11 of Ren'py , the visual novel engine.

, the visual novel engine. Simplified Chinese has been added to the game.

has been added to the game. French has been added to the game.

has been added to the game. Russian has been added to the game.

I thank you all for the long wait on this update. I'd especially like to thank my friend Belgerum for working the last few days to implement these changes on my behalf, and am very excited to share all of this with you. It means a lot to be able to showcase these new languages with you all during the Winter Sale! If you'd like our future games to include more languages, your support and purchase of Maid Mansion now means more than ever to help make this happen!!

For those of you that wanted to learn more about the news regarding the delayed DLC, I'm still hoping to launch this during the Spring of 2022. It will still include voice acting during the CG scenes, the script has been completed and should also be translated soon, the animations are being updated, and things are looking positive there. I hope to have great news for you all shortly into the bright new year!!

If there are any major problems, concerns, or general questions regarding a specific translation, please let let us know privately or via Twitter @CrazyCactusEnt OR through the discussion board here on STEAM and we'll do our best to address everything as best we can. Thank you all for your continued patience and support for Maid Mansion during these tough times, and I'll be counting on and depending on your patronage in 2022!!