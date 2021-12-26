 Skip to content

Two Strikes update for 26 December 2021

Small Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed music execution that was stopping executing throughout the game.

Changed files in this update

Two Strikes Content Depot 1586751
