Pong Temple update for 26 December 2021

Update 26/12/21 - Artifacts

Update 26/12/21 - Artifacts · Build 7941813

Introduction of the artifact system:

Artifacts are passive bonuses that can be obtained by finishing brick rooms with the option to keep them or discard them.

Each artifact has several stat levels, there are 7 different artifacts at the moment, each with 3 different levels. All artifacts are available for the moment but some will become unlockable artifacts later.

When obtaining an artifact it can be normal or cursed, if it is cursed a negative stat is added randomly.

Exemple:

A new window is available in the options menu with the options to display either in game or only in the pause menu: the minimap, the artifacts and the accumulated stats.

Infos:

Started working on the next update: the second Boss for stage 2, new enemies for stage 3 and some missing sounds related to the artifact system.

