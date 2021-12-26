Happy Holidays!

Happy late Christmas and Holidays, guys!

We will try to deliver you some neat new content in 2022, and you need to promise us you'll be taking care of yourself, be safe, and stay positive <3 We wish you all the happy moments, a good mood, and a lot of creative powers!

Thank you all for your kind support as well as for all the kind words and comments, fanarts, fan-theories, and stories that you keep sharing with us!

PS

We joined the Steam Winter Sale to celebrate the Holidays, so if you suddenly want to buy the game for your friends or for yourself, we have set discounts from 25% to 31% for you until the end of the sale.

<3

