 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Space Pirate King update for 26 December 2021

UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 7941810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added DPS meter. As a measure of attack power

When using Joy-Con, I tried to display the minimum necessary operation buttons at the bottom of the screen

On the build screen, I tried to make it easier to understand the difference when attaching parts

I changed it to display the armor in the lower right

Changed to have an effect on the button when it can be fired

Changed some weapons to turn a little

Photon shot romance cannon

On the contrary, the 46 cm3 twin turret etc. has been changed to limit the turning range.

Changed files in this update

宇宙海賊王に俺は デポ Depot 1398112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.