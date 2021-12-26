Added DPS meter. As a measure of attack power

When using Joy-Con, I tried to display the minimum necessary operation buttons at the bottom of the screen

On the build screen, I tried to make it easier to understand the difference when attaching parts

I changed it to display the armor in the lower right

Changed to have an effect on the button when it can be fired

Changed some weapons to turn a little

Photon shot romance cannon

On the contrary, the 46 cm3 twin turret etc. has been changed to limit the turning range.