Post-Game Bug Fixes

More bug fixes! Keep on reporting every bug you encounter, and I'll keep squashing them!
- Fixed a glitch preventing the "Clean all scary markings" task in Miboo's area from being completed.
- Fixed a glitch causing certain enemies to respawn.
- Fixed a glitch preventing a flesh enemy from being damaged by attacks.
- Fixed a glitch causing characters to switch midway through the post-game.
- Fixed a glitch causing the fitness room in Miboo's area to loop around the other side, creating an infinite cycle until using a different entrance.
- Fixed several instances of transitions that revert the map back to the Main-Game during the Post-Game.
Changed files in this update