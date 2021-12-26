 Skip to content

Bubbaruka! update for 26 December 2021

Post-Game Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More bug fixes! Keep on reporting every bug you encounter, and I'll keep squashing them!

  • Fixed a glitch preventing the "Clean all scary markings" task in Miboo's area from being completed.
  • Fixed a glitch causing certain enemies to respawn.
  • Fixed a glitch preventing a flesh enemy from being damaged by attacks.
  • Fixed a glitch causing characters to switch midway through the post-game.
  • Fixed a glitch causing the fitness room in Miboo's area to loop around the other side, creating an infinite cycle until using a different entrance.
  • Fixed several instances of transitions that revert the map back to the Main-Game during the Post-Game.

