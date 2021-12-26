Update: v0.3.0 - Industry

Hello,
This is another update that changes the feel of the game.
The most notable changes are;
- Building demand system is removed. In early versions, buildings are formed regarding to the demand. Now player has more control over buildings. If there is enough building material for the building, it starts to be constructed immediately. Now player is more responsible which building should be built or not.
- Added construction stage to the buildings. Now buildings do not pop up immediately. They are constructed over time. Some buildings are fast, some are slow.
- Added new manufacture zone type and processed food product type. Manufacturers produces processed food using agricultural food. And processed food is consumed by people who living in apartments.
Thank you for your support and playing early access!
Have fun!
Some Screenshots
Construction stage of some buildings.
Some manufacturers.
A city.
Changelog
Notable
- Ui; Added new leaderboard just for the current version.
- Game; Removed building demand system completely. Buildings form regardless of demand.
- Game; Added new zone type "Manufacture".
- Game; Added new product "Processed Food".
- Game; Added construction stage and a little animation when buildings are built.
- Game; "Low Industry" zone divided into "Wood Industry" and "Material Industry".
- Game; Updated all objectives.
- Game; Added 2 new objectives.
- Platform; Added steam cloud save.
Other
- Ui; Added consumed materials information to the cycle info.
- Ui; Updated cycle info messages.
- Ui; Added new warning cycle info messages about employment.
- Ui; Updated all hint messages.
- Ui; Unused view mode now shows how buildings close to be collapsed.
- Ui; Intro messages will not pop up again even messages are reset in settings.
- Ui; Added production capacity information to the resource popup.
- Ui; Added warning background to the grow meter.
- Ui; Updated structure details panel.
- Ui; "Building Material" name is "Material" now.
- Ui; Updated menu screen, added save game status.
- Ui; Updated credits.
- Game; Added happiness system. Happiness is related to people who living in apartments and "Processed Food" production. (Experimental)
- Game; Changed random operation possibilities and limits.
- Game; Changed some view mode colors.
- Game; Improved appeal system.
- Game; Some trees are christmas tree now. :)
- Platform; Fixed that camera would sometimes flip when you look from the most top angle.
- Platform; Fixed that while navigating camera using wasd key, 3d cursor would stuck.
- Platform; Default antialias setting is "disabled" now. It is not compatible with some gpus. It can be enabled in the settings page.
Changed files in this update