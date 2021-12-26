 Skip to content

Virtual Hunter update for 26 December 2021

Launch Patch - Fixes And Changes #4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello hunters!

This update is a small hotfix for a couple big issues that were reported. Animals didn’t spawn for some players and Bulgaria reserve didn’t always have vegetation. We also improved the locked inventory a bit.

Changes

  • Locked inventory rotates according the snap angle during snap turn

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where sometime animals didn't spawn correctly
  • Fixed an issue where vegetation didn't spawn on the Bulgarian hunting reserve

Thank you for the reports and Happy hunting!

Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd

Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV

Follow us on Twitter: @VirtualHunterVR

Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com

