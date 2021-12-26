Launch Patch - Fixes And Changes #4

Share · View all patches · Build 7941675 · Last edited 26 December 2021 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello hunters!

This update is a small hotfix for a couple big issues that were reported. Animals didn’t spawn for some players and Bulgaria reserve didn’t always have vegetation. We also improved the locked inventory a bit.

Changes

Locked inventory rotates according the snap angle during snap turn

Fixes

Fixed an issue where sometime animals didn't spawn correctly

Fixed an issue where vegetation didn't spawn on the Bulgarian hunting reserve

Thank you for the reports and Happy hunting!

Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd

Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV

Follow us on Twitter: @VirtualHunterVR

Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com