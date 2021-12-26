Launch Patch - Fixes And Changes #4

Hello hunters!
This update is a small hotfix for a couple big issues that were reported. Animals didn’t spawn for some players and Bulgaria reserve didn’t always have vegetation. We also improved the locked inventory a bit.
Changes
- Locked inventory rotates according the snap angle during snap turn
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where sometime animals didn't spawn correctly
- Fixed an issue where vegetation didn't spawn on the Bulgarian hunting reserve
Thank you for the reports and Happy hunting!
