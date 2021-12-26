 Skip to content

Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 26 December 2021

Update: v.0.11.6

Update: v.0.11.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.6, has arrived.

In this update, some balance changes have been made along with the remaining bug fixes. 😊

v.0.11.6 Patch Note

Balance

General
  • Stages

    Monsters summoned from field objects no longer drop resources.
Monsters
  • Shrimp

    HP: 75 → 70

    Added ability: 25% resistance to single attack
  • Meca Snail

    Slime duration: 10s → 15s
  • Squid

    Ink duration: 18s → 20s

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where the stage type was displayed incorrectly on the stage selection screen.
  • Fixed the issue where the remaining time was displayed incorrectly when the remaining time on the stage was less than 1 second.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

