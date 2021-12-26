Update: v.0.11.6

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Version 0.11.6, has arrived.
In this update, some balance changes have been made along with the remaining bug fixes. 😊
v.0.11.6 Patch Note
Balance
General
- Stages
Monsters summoned from field objects no longer drop resources.
Monsters
- Shrimp
HP: 75 → 70
Added ability: 25% resistance to single attack
- Meca Snail
Slime duration: 10s → 15s
- Squid
Ink duration: 18s → 20s
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where the stage type was displayed incorrectly on the stage selection screen.
- Fixed the issue where the remaining time was displayed incorrectly when the remaining time on the stage was less than 1 second.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
