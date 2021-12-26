More Post-Game Patches

Thank you everyone for your reports! With such a huge update and only myself as a tester, I rely heavily on your reports to squash all the errors, so keep on reporting bugs as you come across them, and I will respond ASAP!
- While in the process of fixing the dialogue of the new shopkeepers, we have temporarily disabled the button that appears allowing you to talk to them until those issues are settled.
- Fixed an issue causing certain replaced images to not disappear after looking at them.
- Fixed an issue causing several flesh tentacle creatures (Known as Blights) to be immune to death, instead becoming an invincible ghost.
- Added a failsafe to help reset the time system if it causes the game to become unplayable (Hold W as the game starts to reset the time system, which should fix "Time Comparison" error messages)
- Fixed a glitch causing a puddle in Miboo's area to turn into an invisible wall when cleaned
- Fixed a glitch causing the Men and Women's bathrooms to be switched on the first floor of Miboo's area.
- Fixed an issue causing certain markings and graffiti to not vanish after being cleaned.
- Fixed an issue causing unspawned Eyeflies to blink into view when attacking.
- Fixed an issue causing the tranquilizer gun to immediately be completed when finding the gun parts in the police station.
- Fixed an issue causing Mow-Mow's reward money from being uncollectable.
- Fixed misc bugs.
