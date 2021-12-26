Update 1.5 is out!

Hello, guys!
First of all - merry X-mas and happy holidays to all of you!
We're a little late to the party (as always) but better late than never, right?
Update 1.5 is finally out. It brigns along lots of new gameplay features and also a bunch of new quests and mechanics. Unfortunately, due to the lack of time, we have not been able to do everything we wanted (like add more quests for the Blacksmith or partial item repair option etc.) but we'll continue to work and these things will come in the future.
Our next stop will be big story DLC that should be arriving around the end February 2022. There will be about 5 to 7 new chapters, lots of new quests, characters, girls, important choices etc. Along with that the base game will be rebalanced and some of the stuff will also be expanded. This base game update will be free and will come in the form of another update (together with the release of the DLC).
We've also got lots of interesting gameplay ideas (like being able to recruit various types of allies, equip them with weapons and equipment of your choice etc.) that hopefully will transform the game into an even more unique experience.
So, once again, merry Christmas and happe new year!
Stay tuned and thanks for playing Heads Will Roll.
P.S. Here's a changelog for those who missed it:
- Antidote rework - it now can apply a 'Poison Shield' effect that negates incoming poison damage. It also can be comsumed before battle.
- New weapon type - throwing daggers.
- New attacks (including some unique ones) for Justice Sword, Executioner's Axe, Estoc, Noble sword, Warhammer, Great Warhammer, Bastard sword, Mercenary's companion.
- Shield can be dropped in battle. You can pick it back up during looting phase (some of the shot crossbow bolts and thrown daggers will also spawn there so you can pick them back up).
- Scaling penalty for passivity in battle.
- New character - Blacksmith. Player can use his services to repair armor, helmets and shields.
- Posion rework - it can be now applied to your weapon in inventory menu or in battle (from trinket slot).
- One bottle of poison can now be used to poison up to 3 bolts\daggers, losing 1 charge after each use. These partly-used bottles can still be applied to your weapon (giving it 1, 2 or 3 poison charges respecfully).
- Enemies now can spawn with and use various trinkets.
- Sheriff now drops proper loot (exactly the weapon that he had when you killed him).
- Shop rework - overall number of available items was increased. Shop now spawns less crafting items, less duplicates and more armor\weapons\trinkets\equipment.
- Some slight reworks to crossbows (the way they interact with armor). Also quarrelheads and arrows will now be a lot cheaper.
- Massive update for Scavenge - a lot of new events and interactions (including running into traders or having battles with unique enemies and even some animals).
- Bleed resistance effect (from Coagulant or trinkets) now has a proper visual icon. Coagulant can be consumed in camp to remove Bloodloss and Light Bloodloss.
- Various new items.
- A couple of new craftable items. Changes to some of the recipes.
- Improved loot pools - enemies should no longer drop dirt cheap items like cloth or leather or quarrelheads and will more often drop more expensive items.
- Several new unique quests and interactions for Bartholomew (including an ability to trade with him for some uncommon items). Also rework of his visual model.
- In-game descriptions for unique abilities of bosses (Shield Wall, Warden etc.).
- Fatigue icons of player and enemies can now be hovered over with mouse to see a pop-up window with information (you now longer have to open any menus to see the numbers).
- New patterns of behaviour for AI (for example. enemies with two-handed axes will try ro actively break your armor until their friends have enough damage to reliably punch through it).
