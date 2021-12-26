Update 1.5 is out!

Hello, guys!

First of all - merry X-mas and happy holidays to all of you!

We're a little late to the party (as always) but better late than never, right?

Update 1.5 is finally out. It brigns along lots of new gameplay features and also a bunch of new quests and mechanics. Unfortunately, due to the lack of time, we have not been able to do everything we wanted (like add more quests for the Blacksmith or partial item repair option etc.) but we'll continue to work and these things will come in the future.

Our next stop will be big story DLC that should be arriving around the end February 2022. There will be about 5 to 7 new chapters, lots of new quests, characters, girls, important choices etc. Along with that the base game will be rebalanced and some of the stuff will also be expanded. This base game update will be free and will come in the form of another update (together with the release of the DLC).

We've also got lots of interesting gameplay ideas (like being able to recruit various types of allies, equip them with weapons and equipment of your choice etc.) that hopefully will transform the game into an even more unique experience.

So, once again, merry Christmas and happe new year!

Stay tuned and thanks for playing Heads Will Roll.

P.S. Here's a changelog for those who missed it: